Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 4:49 pm

Brasília, 23rd – The Senate Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission (CRA) approved the Bill (PL 2903/2023), which establishes the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. There were 13 votes in favor and three votes against. Now, the project will go to the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) before being discussed in the plenary of the House.

The project defines that only areas occupied by indigenous peoples in the promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988, will be subject to demarcation. The text maintained the project approved by the Chamber of Deputies on May 30.

The project’s rapporteur, Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS), stated that the debate on the subject is mature after 16 years of discussion in Congress and that a regulatory framework on the subject is urgent.

“The promulgation of the Constitution establishes a safeguard date for the recognition and demarcation of indigenous lands. The Federal Constitution guarantees the right to property,” said Soraya in the vote, defending a favorable opinion on the project.

The government base was against the project. Before the vote, Funai, the Ministry of Justice and representatives of indigenous peoples defended more time for discussion of the issue and were against the approval of the text by the collegiate.