The legendary Azteca stadium will be remodeled, so both America as Blue Cross, which are the teams that play there, will have to 'rent' a new house while theirs is back to 100%. Cruz Azul was not able to say goodbye to her as he would have liked. Their last game at the Azteca stadium was a 2-1 loss against Puebla.
América, for its part, kept the best of memories before the temporary closure of the Azteca stadium. Their last meeting on that court where Diego Armando Maradona and Pelé won the World Cup in 1986 and 1970 respectively, was just last Sunday, when they defeated the Tigres 4-1 on aggregate and were proclaimed champions of the Apertura tournament. 2023.
The temporary home of the azulcremas and the cementeros, at least for the next three tournaments, will be the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, better known as: Azulgrana stadium. House of the Iron Colts of Atlante.
The four teams that will play in this building are: the Águilas del América men's, the Águilas del América Femenil, Cruz Azul men's and the Colts de Hierro del Atlante. The Cruz Azul women's division will not be affected by the renovations of the Azteca stadium, since they play at the Noria facilities.
At first, we might think no. Which in no way. That there is no reason to think that the Mexican soccer champions and the celestial ones could be affected by the change of stadium, since they will continue to be in the same city.
However, the mystique of the Azteca stadium plays a fundamental role. No matter how much the fans try to keep the passion alive at Azulgrana, they will hardly compensate for what is experienced week after week at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
#América #Cruz #Azul #play #closure #Azteca #Stadium
Leave a Reply