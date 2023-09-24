James Rodríguez wins his first title in Brazil: Cup champion with Sao Paulo

James Rodríguez can celebrate a new title in his sports career; although he did so without seeing a single minute in Sao Paulo’s consecration as champion of the Brazilian Cup.

This Sunday, Sao Paulo and Flamengo faced off in the second leg final of the Brazilian Cup; In the first leg, the São Paulo team achieved a 0-1 victory at the Maracaná, where James Rodríguez watched the entire match from the substitute bench.

History repeated itself in the second leg. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team waited for his opportunity at the Morumbi stadium, but He had to settle for watching the 90 minutes of play on the edge of the line.

Match summary

It was a back and forth game; Flamengo sought to equalize the overall score against them, while Sao Paulo wanted to celebrate in front of their fans.

The first of the match came around 44, when Bruno Henrique He took advantage of a loose ball and sent it to the back of the net to make it 0-1 in favor of ‘Fla’ and equal the aggregate 1-1.

But the joy of the visiting team lasted only a few seconds. In discount time, Rodrigo Néstor took a tremendous shot from mid-distance and sent the ball to save after the poor start of goalkeeper Rossi: 2-1 on aggregate and an open final for both teams.

Despite the pressure from the Rio de Janeiro team, Sao Paulo managed to maintain the advantage and won the Brazilian Cup title. James Rodríguez’s first joy in Brazilian territory with the São Paulo team shirt.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

