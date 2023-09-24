Durango.- Christian, a 15 year old teenager and student at the College of Sciences and Humanities (CCH) in Durango, He was brutally beaten by at least 20 peoplelast Wednesday, and this Saturday the arrest of five of the alleged attackers was revealed.

According to Contacto Hoy, elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of DurangoThey arrested five young people yesterdayidentified as alleged aggressors of the CCH student, who are alleged members of the gang identified as “Los Kikes”.

Through social networks, the video went viral showing the brutal attack on the student by around 20 young people in the university’s sports area.

With punches, kicks, stones and what look like baseball batsthe large group attacked the student until he was unconscious in the school yard.

After the brutal attack, the 15-year-old He was transferred in serious condition to a hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute. See also Tere Jiménez announces start of the construction of the General Hospital of Pabellón de Arteaga

The director of the CCH, Sara Beatriz Gamero, informed the media that Some of the attackers were identified as students on campus, who will receive the appropriate sanctions.

According to the rector of the University, the young aggressors could be expelled. In addition, he indicated that the attacked student is out of danger, but remains under medical supervision.

They demand justice for Christian with a peaceful march

Christian’s family through social networks demands justice from the authorities for the attack that left the young man with severe injuries to various parts of the bodyand that the law is applied against the aggressors.

Likewise, CCH students are calling on the university community to a mpeaceful arch this Monday, September 25 in favor of Christian.

The students assure that they are not going against anyone, but that the march is to send their support to Christian for his recovery and to demand greater security at the CCH and specifically in the sports area. See also The SSG Durango joins the delivery of food in Hospitals