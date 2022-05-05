James Rodríguez, video, incognito in an NBA game?

The Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday with a score of 119-103. thanks in part to the performances of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to go up 2-0 in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

The star Butler finished with 22 points and 12 assists and the center Adebayo he did it with 23 points and nine rebounds.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

The Miami Heat now move to Philadelphia for Game 3 of this series to the best of seven next Friday.

For the Sixers, who played again without their Cameroonian star Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey stood out with 34 cards, fellow star Jemas Harden with 20 units and nine scoring services and Tobias Harris with 21 points.

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez was present at the meeting, was recognized and applauded by the public.