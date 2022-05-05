Hockey Sebastian Aho’s goals helped Carolina win, Antti Raanta was injured in the opening round

Aho scored the winning goal for Carolina in the second set.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2. Carolina now leads the playoffs in the first round of the playoffs with 2-0 victories.

Carolina’s number one name was the team’s Finnish striker Sebastian Aho, who scored two goals. Aho was also close to the third goal, but did not hit the puck in front of the goal, so it was marked To Nino Niederreiter.

Like Aho, Niederreiter scored two goals as the Swiss striker finished the final numbers to the empty goal in the last minute.

Boston finished both goals Patrice Bergeron.

Carolina goalkeeper Antti Raanta experienced a tough match. Boston David Pastrnak hit the Finnish goalkeeper at the beginning of the match, and Raanta had to leave the pitch injured.

Pastrnak was given a two minute penalty. Raanta also had to leave the end of the regular season due to injury. Throughout his NHL career, the Rauma-based goalkeeper has struggled with numerous injuries.

Raanna was replaced by Carolina’s third goalkeeper Pyotr Kochetkovas the team’s Danish goalkeeper Frederik Andersen is also injured.

Of Carolina’s other Finnish strikers Teuvo Sharp baited Ahon’s first goal. Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed points. Boston Erik Haula contracted for more than 15 minutes in the match, but was left without power points.

Thursday in the second eastern block match, Tampa Bay Lightning tied the series against Toronto Maple Leafs 1-1, with Tampa Bay winning 5-3 in Toronto away.

The number one name in the match was the Swedish defender of Tampa Bay Victor Hedmanwho scored one goal and scored three.