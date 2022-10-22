James Rodríguez, to the crack: see his assistance in victory of Olympiacos

James Rodriguez he played 88 minutes this Saturday and stood out in Olympiacos’s 0-2 away win over Panetolikos, in a match on date 9 of the Greek Super League.

The Colombian did not score, but he once again stood out in his team, as he assisted Mathieu Valbuena (83′) to seal the victory away from home for those led by Michel González.

James is already getting good reviews from the Greek press in his first games for the club. Little by little, the Colombian continues to raise his level and is already key to the team’s structure.

