Work continues on Fallout London, the gigantic and ambitious Fallout 4 mod awaited with much interest from fans of the game, as well as from Bethesda who has also hired more than one of its authors. The development team recently released a new one movie where i are shown progress made in recent months presented new enemies, locations, music and features.

As the name suggests, Fallout London is a mod / expansion of Fallout 4 set in London, therefore a setting rather far from the classic American ones of the series. This allowed the developers to explore how the UK has changed after the nuclear catastrophe that is the backdrop to the events of the Bethesda series, thus also introducing new story, factions, characters and creatures.

The mod is set in 2237, straddling Fallout 1 and 2. There are some iconic London locations, such as Westminster, home to many historic buildings and the British Parliament, and the boroughs of Bromley and Hackney.

In the video, the developers of the project talk about the latest additions to the game, such as locations, new music for the radio, vehicles and animals mutated by radiation, including particularly familiar bipedal rats. The developers also announced that they will no longer include a cameo from the Queen Elizabeth II and his son Charles III (predicted as Ghouls) out of respect for the royal family.

Fallout London will be available on PC but does not currently have a release date yet, with the developers claiming to be aiming to release it by the end of 2023 in the video. For more details, we suggest you visit the official website of the project, at this address.