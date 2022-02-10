Friday, February 11, 2022
James Rodríguez to Falcao: “These days we continue with the fight”

February 10, 2022
February 10, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Falcao and James, stars of the Colombian National Team.

Falcao and James, stars of the Colombian National Team.

The ’10’ of the tricolor team shared a message on networks that would distort the version of his touch.

This Thursday, February 10, Radamel Falcao Garciathe top scorer of the Colombian National Team, turns 36 and his teammates congratulate him with heartfelt messages through social networks.

Surprisingly for many, after a sector of the press argued that the “Tiger” had a fight with James Rodríguez after the defeat against Peru in Barranquilla, ’10’ himself was one of the first to send him his congratulations.

James’s message

In a story published on his Instagram account, Rodríguez pointed out: “Happy birthday, brother. They have been together for many years. May you have many more years and enjoy a lot with your family. I love you very much.”

Then, in the lower right corner, the Al Rayyan footballer threw a subtle dart at that version of his alleged clash with Falcao.

“Oh, and another thing, and these days we continue with the fight.”

