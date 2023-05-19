James Rodríguez: this was the inauguration of ‘Arrogante’, his new restaurant in Bogotá

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Instagram James Rodríguez, Arrogante’s Instagram
The ’10’, who is still without a team, celebrated a new success. Models and celebrities ‘took over’ the place.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
James Rodriguez did it again. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team celebrated this Wednesday that his restaurant, ‘Arrogante’, finally opened its doors in Bogotá. And the success of the new proposal has been like a balm in the midst of its complex sporting situation.
James Rodríguez: the opening of ‘Arrogante’
This Wednesday, as expected, lhe opening of ‘Arrogante’ was in style.
Located in the same house where chef Harry Sasson had his prestigious Club Colombia restaurant, on 84th street with carrera ninta, diagonally from the Liceo de Cervantes El Retiro school, ‘Arrogante’ was the epicenter of an ‘Italian’ celebration in Bogota.
With different musical presentations and a typical decoration of the country of the boot, James Rodríguez’s restaurant received celebrities such as the designer Lina Cantillo and the Venezuelan presenter Ursula Kabbara on its first night.
Likewise, there was a visit from Spanish citizens, who surely already knew the headquarters of ‘Arrogante’ in Madrid. The Iberia pilot, Perico Durán de Inclán, among them.
The success of the place, in short: a joy for James.
(Also: James Rodríguez: the statuesque basketball players with whom he showed himself on Instagram).
SPORTS
