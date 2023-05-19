This same week some games were announced that will be added to the service of Xbox GamePass, with titles that are of variety in importance and also independent issues. However, there is a surprise that came for the members of the service, since there is an added game that was not previously announced would appear.

That is neither more nor less than Supraland: Six Inches Under, game that was originally intended as a DLC for Supraland. Like the original, this is in the first-person Metroidvania genre where users can access new areas once they’ve obtained a new item or ability.

This game is now available on GamePass for consoles and also in pc. For their part, those who want to obtain it individually, will be for the price of about $20 dollars. For those who enjoyed the original, it will be the perfect opportunity to find new levels, enemies, among other details that can lead to the second part.

It goes without saying that its developers are working on the next big step in the franchise, and this may be perfect for them to put all their effort into said sequel.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Although it is not the biggest game in the world, it is possible that users can enjoy it to a greater or lesser extent. Honestly, it already caught my attention and I’ll give it a try.