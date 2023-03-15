James Rodriguez It is synonymous with success in Colombian and world soccer, but it is also in its business.

Along with sports, the man from Cucuta has ventured into several of them, including a coffee chain, investments in real estate, agribusiness and a water brand.

“In every place I have arrived as a footballer they have told me that because every day I drink my Colombian coffee. I always wanted to have a business that would allow me to show people the reason for my taste and the quality of the coffee we have in our country,” Rodríguez told Forbes magazine.

And he added: “Today we offer a top quality product that is marketed in Dos Molinos and in the horeca channel (hotels, restaurants and cafes). All with a 100% Colombian seal.”

Business

According to the publication, in 2014, when James was the top scorer at the World Cup in Brazil, he launched his energizing ’10 Gold’, and four years later mineral water and sparkling water arrived.

“To date, he has built a food company -Functional Foods- in which he hopes to continue developing healthy and energy drinks,” says Forbes.

Radamel Falcao García (left), James Rodríguez (centre) and Rafael Santos Borré (right), again in the National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The publication warns that his family acquired a farm that produces rice and cattle in Tolima. His uncle Mario Rubio is the general manager of Functional Foods, and his mother, María del Pilar Rubio, leads his foundation ‘Colombia somos todos’, which was born in 2011 and where many of the resources that their businesses leave for the construction of pitches in vulnerable areas of the country.

“We are happy because in 12 years we have impacted the lives of more than 6,000 boys and girls, as well as those of their families in 20 municipalities of Antioquia, Tolima, Atlántico and Casanare,” he commented.

