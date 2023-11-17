Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections And available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so a spectacular one couldn’t be missing launch trailer like the one published for the occasion by Bandai Namco.

Received by the international press with good ratings but with some exceptions, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections includes two different campaignsone dedicated to the long Naruto saga and a completely new one dedicated to Boruto.

Furthermore, on the content front, the game can boast the Largest roster ever for the series, with over one hundred and thirty characters that we will have the opportunity to use in the various modes, equipped with truly spectacular moves.