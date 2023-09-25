James Rodriguez He was crowned champion of the Brazilian Cup, his first title with Sao Paulo, club he joined just a couple of months ago. Yes, it is true that he did not play a minute in the final, but that It is not a headache for the institution, that it has completely planned its costs and no, they have nothing to do with substitution.

It may be of interest to you: James and the surprising figure: 7 titles in a row he has won without playing a minute

We had no financial impact from retaining the players and bringing in Lucas and James

Sao Paulo will pocket around 17 million dollars for this title, which gives access to the Copa Libertadores and is a great relief for the coffers. In a dialogue with balloonsport, Carlos Belmonte, sports director, revealed that this is not even the cost center to which the 2 million dollars that, they say, the left-hander earns, are charged.

“We had no financial impact from retaining the players and bringing in Lucas and James. Because? Because of the crowd. The average attendance and collection that we had during this period was maintained to the point that we saw that it was possible to endure. We don’t want to negotiate with anyone now, we are going to hold back“said the manager this Monday.

It means that James’ costs are paid by the box office, for all those who want to go see him on the Brazilian courts, the ones where he became a world figure in 2014.

In this way, the club rules out having to sell players to alleviate the economic burden, the objective is to celebrate titles, even with the Colombian without even leaving the bench because all the money is guaranteed.

Also: Scandal in Brazil: Sao Paulo fans unleash violent fights against police officers; video

Now there is talk of the purchase of Caio Paulista, practically closed, and the continuity of captain Rafinha, who would be thinking of retiring, but they will make him a tempting offer to continue.

James will be one of the big rated loads of the moment, but titles, in addition to glory, bring fortunes that cover everything. Who would have thought that while in Colombia they criticize his substitute titles, in Brazil they don’t suffer for James, rather they enjoy him.

What is James’ salary in Brazil?

James Rodríguez landed in Sao Paulo on July 29 and his arrival generated great expectations among the club’s fans, who are largely responsible for being able to pay the multimillion-dollar contract to the Cucuteño.

Read here: James Rodríguez wins his first title in Brazil: Cup champion with Sao Paulo

According to information from the sports director of the São Paulo club, James earns about 2 million dollars a yearabout 10 million Brazilian reais and about 8.7 billion Colombian pesos, this without counting bonuses.

In addition, the Cucuteño, who has a contract with Sao Paulo until July 2025, would be earning almost 500 million Colombian pesos per month.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO