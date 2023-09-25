In an extensive GQ publication, the director Martin Scorsese He talked about comic book and franchise culture, a topic he’s talked about quite a bit in the past. When asked about those blockbusters, Scorsese He said its omnipresence could have a negative impact on audiences unfamiliar with other types of films.

“The danger there is what it is doing to our culture,” he said. “Because there are going to be generations that will think that movies are just that, that’s what movies are.”

When the interviewer suggested that the public may already believe that, Scorsese He agreed.

“They already believe it,” he said. “Which means we have to fight harder. And it has to come from the base. It has to come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And attack them from all sides. Attack them from all sides and don’t give up. Let’s see what you have. Get out there and do it. Go and reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it is true, because we have to save cinema.”

The director also spoke about the definition of the era of streaming of content, as opposed to actual cinema.

“I think manufactured content is not really cinema,” he said, adding, “it’s almost as if the artificial intelligence make a movie. And that doesn’t mean you don’t have amazing directors and special effects people making beautiful works of art. But what does it mean? What do these movies give you? Other than kind of consummating something and then eliminating it from your mind, from your entire body, you know what I mean? So what is he giving you?”

The next movie Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moonwill be released in theaters on October 20.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: At first I thought, “the man is already old.” Scorsese” but, you have a point. He MCU It was cool but please kill him now! We can’t live off that and the worst thing is that D.C. try to replicate it.