James Rodríguez reveals the mistake of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers

James Rodríguez played 13 minutes in Sao Paulo’s 2-1 defeat against Independiente del Valle, in his debut in a South American Cup. “Discreet participation,” said Brazilian media. But he is not worried.

He added 70 minutes against Botafogo and Flamengo and he is going at his own pace, as he said: “There are a few minutes but I arrived at the club 17 days ago. My teammates already have a rhythm of play since they have been competing for 3 months. I feel very good physically, the trainers are leading me on a good path”.

The truth is that he has a club and is playing and training, with which, according to his calculations, he can raise his hand for a place in the call for the Colombian National Team, which opens in September in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In addition, reveals andThe mistake on the way to the global contest.

James Rodríguez: “You have to be stable”

“The truth is that I have not spoken to anyone (about the blockade for the Selection). I am training very well, when I have had minutes I have done it in a good way. Always suitable for what the coaching staff of the National Team needs. It will be a pride for me to go to compete”, said James Rodríguez in a chat with ‘Espn’.

The lefty hopes to be on the list, which should be known in a short time.

“You have to always be stable, pBecause in the last round we started well and in the second round we fell. So you have to be constant, have a good tie. Win the games at home, and we have the talent to do well on the road,” he assured.

