James Rodriguez 2024 has not started as expected. The footballer has not been taken into account by Sao Paulo at the beginning of the campaign and although the DT Thiago Carpini He said that his absence is due to a chronic injury to the soleus, several rumors indicate that he could leave the club.

His absence in the team would not have gone down well. Brazilian Super Cup and although his coach gave the injury issue as an excuse, his future will be decided in a meeting that will be held soon.

Given all this, a wave of criticism has reached James. Both managers, fans and the press have questioned his attitude and commitment to the team.

James' response

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

In the midst of the wave of criticism and uncertainty about his future, the footballer responded with a powerful video on his Instagram profile.

In the video you can see how James continues training with Sao Paulo and made it clear that despite his injury he continues to dedicate himself 100% to his return with the club.

The player receives passes, scores goals, shoots on goal, all in apparent normality and at the highest level. “Something about today. Moving on,” James wrote.

