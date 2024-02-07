From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/07/2024 – 8:42

The federal government determined, in a decision published by the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) last night, a new increase in the exemption range from the collection of personal income tax — IRPF —. From now on, the tax exemption will be valid for individuals with monthly remuneration of up to R$2,824.00, the equivalent of two minimum wages.

The new table increases the IRPF exemption range to 15.8 million Brazilians, according to the Ministry of Finance. With the measure, the ministry estimates a reduction in revenue of R$3.03 billion in 2024, R$3.53 billion in 2025 and R$3.77 billion in 2026.

This is the second increase in the income tax exemption range since the beginning of the current government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The exemption ceiling, which had been frozen at R$1,903.98 since 2015, was raised to R$2,640.00 in May last year.

Last week, at an event in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater SP, his political birthplace, Lula reaffirmed his campaign promise that he will exempt anyone earning up to R$5,000 a month from income tax until the end of his government.

The rules for correction are present in Provisional Measure nº 1,206/2024, sent last Tuesday, 6th, to the National Congress.

The Ministry of Finance explains that with the MP, the government is changing the first band of the monthly progressive income tax table, increasing the limit for applying the zero rate by 6.97%. Thus, the value currently in force goes from R$2,112.00 to R$2,259.20.

“Taxpayers with income of up to R$2,824.00 per month will benefit from the exemption because, from this income, the simplified discount of R$564.80 is subtracted, resulting in a monthly calculation base of R$2,259.20. that is, exactly the maximum limit of the zero rate range of the new table”, announced the Ministry of Finance.