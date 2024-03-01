In just 20 minutes of play, James Rodriguez He was able to turn criticism into applause and insults into praise with his goal and assist in what was a glorious return with the Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 32-year-old Colombian had not played an official match since November 26, 2023. There were 94 days of absence due to his non-sports problems that left him very exposed in Brazil.

James He started the preseason as one of the squad, he trained normally in the Sao Paulo and it seemed that the exit rumors were dissolving. But everything changed when the Colombian asked the club's directors to terminate the contract after suffering some physical problems.

He and his entourage began to discuss the terms to end the relationship and it was speculated that there were offers from Türkiye to return to Europe. However, the market in that country closed and the Cucuteño ran out of options to sign for another team.

In the end, he decided to take a step back from his controversial decision, he apologized to the managers, his coach and his teammates for his attitude. Sao Paulo decided to forgive him and registered him for the Paulista Tournament for the injured Luiz Gustavo.

The DT Thiago Carpiniwho never stopped praising him in the different press conferences, gave him 20 minutes in the match against Inter Limeirathe play went perfectly and the Colombian was a figure.

James Rodriguez He assisted on a goal and scored the third goal of the night, earning all the praise and applause. Although there was something that did not go unnoticed among the fans of the São Paulo club and the Colombian fans: his number.

The ex real Madrid He took the field with the number 55 on his shirt, abandoning the 19 he wore last season. It is a rather strange number for the Colombian, who in Porto, Banfield, Bayern Munich and Everton He wore 19, on other occasions he had 10, as in the Colombia National Team and in its first stage by Real Madrid.

The press in Brazil He solved the mystery and explained why the Cucuteño chose number 55 for this season, despite the fact that number 19 is still available among the squad.

“James must abandon the 19 and must start wearing the number 55. The explanation lies in the sum of the digits, which also adds up to 10,” noted the Globo Esporte media.

