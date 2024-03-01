The electrified powertrain 48 Volt mild hybrid of the group Stellantis now also equip theOpel Corsa. Hybrid technology MHEV, especially in the city, it allows you to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 18% compared to an equivalent thermal version.

Opel Corsa Hybrid 48 Volt hybrid

The hybrid system of the Opel Corsa includes a lithium ion battery which recharges automatically under specific driving conditions, along with new three-cylinder turbo petrol engines from 1.2 liter PureTech with powers of 74 kW/100 hp And 100 kW/136 hpspecially developed for hybrid application.

PureTech MHEV 48V hybrid engine from the Corsa Hybrid 136 HP

These thrusters are coupled to a electrified gearbox with a six-speed dual clutch and an electric motor 21 kW/28 HP.

Consumption and CO2 emissions

Compared to the non-hybrid version, the Opel Corsa Hybrid saves approximately 18% of fuel and reduces CO2 emissions, with consumption declared in the WLTP cycle of 4.8-4.5 l/100 km and 108-101 g/km of CO2. The system offers advantages especially in city ​​trafficwith the electric motor assisting the petrol engine during acceleration and providing additional pair at low speeds.

Hybrid Opel Corsa logo

Furthermore, it allows fully electric driving for up to one kilometer or up to 50% of the driving time in the city, thanks to the energy recovery during deceleration. The system also features three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sportto adapt to the driver's preferences.

Hybrid mode

In the passenger compartment of the Opel Corsa Hybrid, the driver information display is completely digital clearly provides all the essential information, with specific details for the hybrid mode. The displayed speed turns white when the petrol engine is active and blue when the car is in fully electric mode.

Digital display for the instrument cluster

Additionally, there are power indicators and a display that shows the energy flow and the battery charge status.

Infotainment and ADAS

The multimedia infotainment system, based on a platform Snapdragon Cockpit integrated and connectivity Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.offers advanced features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth And 4Gwith support for Apple CarPlay And Wireless Android Auto. The Corsa Hybrid also includes numerous driver assistance technologies as standard, such as Forward Collision Alert with automatic emergency braking and other options such asAdaptive Cruise Control and road sign detection.

Hybrid road racing

Safety is enhanced by optional systems such as the matrix lighting system Intelli-Lux LED Matrix and the Side Blind Sport Alert.

Price

The price of the hybrid Opel Corsa is 23,900 euros. The cost is considered “turnkey”, excluding the Provincial Transcription Tax (IPT) in Italy.

→ Corsa 1.2 100 hp Hybrid AT6: €23,900

→ Corsa 1.2 100 hp Hybrid GS AT6: €25,100

→ Corsa 1.2 136 hp Hybrid GS AT6: €26,600

→ Corsa 1.2 100 hp Hybrid Ultimate AT6: €27,950

→ Corsa 1.2 136cv Hybrid Ultimate AT6: €29,450

