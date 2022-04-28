James Rodríguez: photo and announcement of an important meeting

James Rodríguez does not have a good time. He was injured again and there are versions that indicate that he is not comfortable in the Al Rayyan of Qatar football.

The Colombian soccer player has also not given a foot with the ball in recent years with the National Team, which was eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

However, the man from Cucuta maintains good relations with his close friends, with whom he often goes.

One of them is the singer Juanes, who uploaded this photo with James on his social networks.

