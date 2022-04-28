James Rodríguez: photo and announcement of an important meeting

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Photo:
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Friendship is above everything.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 27, 2022, 08:40 PM
James Rodríguez does not have a good time. He was injured again and there are versions that indicate that he is not comfortable in the Al Rayyan of Qatar football.
The Colombian soccer player has also not given a foot with the ball in recent years with the National Team, which was eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
It may interest you: (Liverpool beats Villarreal in the Champions League: see the goals of the win)
However, the man from Cucuta maintains good relations with his close friends, with whom he often goes.
One of them is the singer Juanes, who uploaded this photo with James on his social networks.
Sports
April 27, 2022, 08:40 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #photo #announcement #important #meeting
Leave a Reply