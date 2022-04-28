Sports Tolima achieved a historic victory in Brazil, which keeps him with options to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores: beat América Mineiro 2-3 in Belo Horizonte.

After a first time in which America Mineiro they played a little better than Tolima and even had a very clear option to go ahead, in a shot that Junior Hernández took the ball out of the line, the locals went ahead 9 minutes into the second half, with a goal from Pedrinho.

Ánderson Plata, with a great definition after a pass from Brayan Rovira, equalized the match at 21 and seemed to continue long, but when Tolima was closer to the tie, Hernández had the misfortune to put the ball in his goal when trying to stop an advance by Colombian Juan Pablo Ramírez, at 32.

The great comeback of Tolima, which keeps it alive

Julián Quiñones, after a double header in the area, tied the game at 41 minutes and the end of the match was a one-on-one in which Plata, in the fifth minute of substitution, scored the final 2-3.

Tolima reached four points in Group D of the Libertadores, one behind Independiente del Valle and Atlético Mineiro, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday.

Now, Tolima will have two home games to try to guide the classification: on May 4 they will host Independiente del Valle and on the 18th of the same month, América Mineiro. They will close the group stage by visiting Atlético Mineiro on the 25th.

