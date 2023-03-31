James Rodríguez breathes uncertainty. The midfielder of the Colombian National Team, who could not participate in the last friendly against Japan – despite the fact that coach Néstor Lorenzo had assured that he would be in said commitment – is in Greece with the Olympiacos squad.

However, press versions have indicated that his future could be in Turkey.

And now, in the midst of this situation, the Greek media assure that James would miss the next games of the club. This, due to an injury of which little has been known, but which would be more serious than expected.

James’s injury

According to the majority of the Greek media, given the silence of the Colombian National Team’s coaching staff in this regard, Rodríguez would suffer from an injury to one of his calves.

For this reason, the ’10’ would not play any of the next three games for Olympiacos.

“James Rodríguez returned with a calf problem after being with the Colombian team”maintains the ‘Gazzetta’.

“Míchel will wait this Friday for the news from the Olympiakos medical staff, regarding the tests that James is expected to undergo, who returned from his duties with the Colombian team with leg problems (hamstrings)”published ‘Sport24’.

“James will neither be against Aris on Sunday, nor against PAOK on Wednesday, and he could lose the game against Panathinaikos the other Sunday”, publishes ‘FOS’.

[Sport24] Toujours embêté par sa douleur au mollet, et blessé avec sa sélection, James Rodriguez manquera la rencontre de dimanche face à l’Aris, mais aussi le prochain face au PAOK. Sa participation de él face au Panathinaïkos est douteuse. pic.twitter.com/fh962NIKvZ — Olympiakos France (@OlympiakosFr) March 31, 2023

So far, no details of the injury that James would have are known. However, his stoppage, which with his absence in Colombia would last more than two weeks, causes concern.

new headache

Muscle injuries have been James’ eternal headachewho even went six months without competing for this cause, when he was part of Al Rayyan.

After his arrival at Olympiacos, James had found some continuity. He has played 21 games, with five goals and six assists. However, a new injury, on February 13, took him off the field again.

James was away for a month. He returned to the substitute bench on March 12, against AEK, but did not get minutes, and then played 65 minutes, with an assist, against Volos.

