During his interview with Belve a few weeks ago, Giacomo Urtis spoke of a particular bond with Fabrizio Corona. Since then, the curiosity about the sexual experiences made by the former king of the paparazzi has never subsided.

And Corona himself wanted to clarify Urtis’ words, revealing that yes, in the past he gave “the samples” to “anyone”. You did it when interviewed by Peppe Iodice on Peppy Night. “Giacomo alludes to the fact that there was physicality between us – explained Corona, as reported by the gossip site Biccy -. He said more things. He fell in love from the first moment he saw me in Alghero. He certainly he is more beautiful than that nasty journalist who has always criticized me ”.

“Wouldn’t you go there with Giacomo?” Corona then asked the conductor. “Why didn’t you see him in costume. You wouldn’t know he’s a man if you saw him dressed as a woman, trust me! The first time I saw him dressed as a man, in fact he was engaged to a girl. He and his girlfriend were exactly like Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. But what’s wrong with it?”.

“Do I have to go into the specifics of what I did with Giacomo Urtis? Ask me the specific question – continued the ex paparazzo -. There was nothing serious. A taste? I have given the samples to anyone in the past. You know I’m very transgressive from that point of view.”

“I invite you to try these experiences because they are liberating – Fabrizio explained to Peppe Iodice -. They are liberating things. If you remain ancient, always faithful, always with your wife, leaving men alone, you will not expand. If you do anything else, you also need it for work. Anyone who doesn’t talk about homosexuality or talk about it in an ancient way is because in the end it is a bit and is repressed! So I invite you to try. Also because there is nothing strange, trust me ”, he concluded.