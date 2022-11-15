James Rodríguez: Olympiacos takes a firm step not to lose its star

Not a long time ago James Rodriguez came to Olympiacos of Greece and he has already won over the fans, colleagues and managers, who do not want to lose him, since his performance has been more than expected.

And he landed at the club after almost six months of inactivity, with recurring injuries, 31 years old, high salary and more doubts than certainties about his level, but he passed the test.

The man from Cucuta wanted to return to Europe, his time in Qatar football was not the best and everything happened to get to Greece.

One more year

The club made the decision to hire him for a single season, with less than 40 percent of what the player received in Qatar.

The newspaper La Luz spoke with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to extend his contract for at least one more season, a negotiation that they hope to close as soon as possible, hopefully during the break in Qatar World Cup.

The contract is said to expire in June 2023 and, although the parties know that a renewal would entail a substantial salary increase, there would be a willingness to move forward.

for the technician Michel Gonzalez his contribution makes a difference by far and it is vital that he can stay. It is worth saying that the recovery of the lefty could also open a market that he himself closed with his erratic decisions in recent years and that would give Olympiacos competition at the time of renewal.

