Cruz Azul prepares a transfer to be the competition of Funes Mori and Cata Domínguez

According to information from the journalist ESPN, Leon Lecandawhich he revealed in the program Spicy SoccerDeportivo Cruz Azul is in negotiations to bring back the 28-year-old Mexican central defender, Jordan Silva.
The Diablos Rojos youth squad player left La Máquina in mid-2019 and since then he has paraded through several teams, Tijuana, América and in the last contest he was part of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, it is worth noting that in the period outside the cement box he reached be considered by the Aztec team in some friendly matches.
According to the same source, Silva who belonged to the celestial team between 2017 and 2019, would arrive again at La Noria to give it competition Ramiro Funes Mori Y Julio Cesar DominguezWell, in addition, it is a fact that regardless of who arrives for the center, it will have to be Mexican, because in the position of center forward they will look for a South American.
It is only expected that they can finalize the departure of the Chilean Ivan Morales who would no longer enter into plans so that in this way an Untrained position is released in Mexico.
