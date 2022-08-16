James Rodríguez, nothing closed: he would be in the sights of a great from Brazil

The future of the Colombian James Rodriguez remains uncertain and expectations are growing as to what his fate is going to be or if he is finally going to stay in the Al Rayyan of Qatar.

While his reappearance on the courts is awaited, the Colombian is daily news on international portals, which give an account of possibilities, at least rumors, for the player.

James has insisted that he wants to return to European football after a season in the Qatari league.

New option in Brazil

James Rodríguez (right), in Al Rayyan training. Photo: Instagram: @alrayyansc

At the time, James had the possibility of going to play at the club Botafogo from Brazil, whose owner even revealed that he made the arrangements. However, James refused, because of his interest in being in a European league again.

However, the market has been closing and the options are running out. That is why from Brazil they return to the charge for him.

Now, according to press versions, it is the club flamingothe one with the most fans in Brazil, the one who would be with the idea of ​​​​signing at the wheel of the Colombian National Team.

After signing the Chilean Arturo vidalthey go for another figure, which in principle was the Brazilian Oscar; however, the negotiations with Chinese soccer have not been easy, and the name of James Rodríguez began to gain strength as an option.

