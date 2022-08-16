The one formed by Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano is one of the couples most loved by small screen viewers. Their love was born inside the house of the GF Vip and, since then, their harmony has grown day by day.

Both entered the world of show business with their experience at UeD. In that time Alessandro was a tronista and Sophie suitor, but both were busy with other people. It seems strange to think so, but the two in the dating show studios never got to meet.

Then, the experience at GF Vip: from that moment these guys are absolutely inseparable and have spent the whole summer together. Through social media, Sophie and Alessandro they have updated their followers constantly about their summer travels and on the news of their private life.

In recent times, however, this wonderful couple has made all fans worry about a unforeseen quite serious. The two boys seem to have had a bad accident at sea and immediately warned their beloved fans.

It was Sophie who revealed what had happened when, after the mishap, they both returned safely to his car. The former gieffina, ironically, wrote: “When you drop him off the jet ski and he breaks his buttocks.”

Afterwards, the video has been edited, inserting her voice who, with a childish manner, apologizes to him and says she didn’t do it on purpose. Needless to say, this nice curtain won the audience and many comments full of appreciation.

The guys didn’t explain much more, but it is assumed that while riding the jet ski Alessandro lost his balance, falling backwards into the water at great speed. Fortunately, nothing serious happened: both seem safe and sound in the video posted on social media, but above all smiling and carefree.