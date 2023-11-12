James Rodriguez It is the great doubt that exists within the Colombia selection for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay and it is because he does not even appear on the bench in this Sunday’s match between Santos and Sao Paulo.

Muscle injuries have been the midfielder’s big headache and, it seems, this time his condition is not the best to take on the new challenge with Colombia.

Not even to the bank

James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. The man from Cucuta missed the match against RedBull Bragantino last Wednesday in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

James did not enter the starting roster and did not go to the bench in this Sunday’s match between Santos and Sao Paulo.

“Midfielder James Rodríguez, with discomfort in his left adductor, was undergoing treatment at REFFIS Plus, as was striker Alexandre Pato, who suffered trauma to his right foot,” the Sao Paulo statement mentioned on its website. .

What is known is that the Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzo, analyzes several options and one of them is that the steering wheel travels Barranquilla to be examined by the medical staff.

However, they hope to speak with the Brazilian club to find out first-hand what is happening to him at the wheel and if he can travel to the country.

