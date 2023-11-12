Club Deportivo Guadalajara finished the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with a defeat on the last day against Club Universidad Nacional by 1-0 and they dropped one position in the standings, finishing fifth in the general table.
In this way, it was practically immediately confirmed that both clubs will meet again in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, so it will be an interesting duel.
For these commitments, the red and white team will already be able to count on several pieces that they did not have this weekend and it will surely be a quite different series, since Veljko Paunovic He faced the meeting with several absences.
In the case of Gilberto Sepulveda and Roberto Alvarado They will be back, after having been left out of the squad due to being conditioned with four yellow cards and thus avoid being sanctioned with a suspension game in case they have participated and received a preventive card.
In addition, the team could recover three more elements who are in the final stretch of their recovery from their respective injuries, such as: Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Orozco Chiquete and Raul Rangelso by then they could be considered.
Similarly, the center forward José Juan Macías He could receive the opportunity to return to the fields if so determined by the coaching staff, after gaining pace to be able to return to action, after a couple of injuries to his knee that kept him away from official activity for almost two years.
Meanwhile, the Sacred Flock will have to work to maintain football tone, after there will be more than 20 days without official activity, since before the quarterfinals are played there will be an intermission of FIFA Date and Play-In.
