James Rodriguez He lives a new novel in his sports career, now because of his future in the Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Colombian footballer has not been able to compete in 2024 due to a calf injury that he has suffered chronically.

The player was left out of the squad for the Brazilian Super Cup last weekend and by not traveling with the delegation he was the victim of much criticism.

New twist

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

At the moment the directors have been denying that there is a request from the club Besiktas of Türkiyewho apparently is determined to sign him.

A new version emerged this Wednesday regarding the future of the Colombian player. The Globo Sporte media outlet reveals that the player already had a meeting with the team's management to define his future.

The Brazilian media affirms that in the meeting the player himself was the one who He asked for facilities to leave the team.

“The conversation took place this week. In it, James reportedly suggested an amicable agreement. The player stated that he has few opportunities at the club and that he would like to remain close to his family“says the media.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

He adds that “São Paulo is now analyzing the conditions to terminate the contract.”

This Wednesday morning, while James' teammates gathered for the duel against Agua Santa, the player exercised at the CT da Barra Funda:

The Colombian would also have reported that he feels uncomfortable with an alleged debt to the club, but São Paulo officials say that issue was not discussed in the conversation.

James is experiencing a new episode of confusion in his career, as has happened to him in several of the clubs he has played for.

Surprise in Sao Paulo

James Rodríguez, in Sao Paulo. Photo: Instagram James Rodríguez, EFE

Previously, the former footballer Muricy Ramalhowho is currently the sports coordinator of Sao Paulo, spoke with 'Canal do Nilson Cesar' through YouTube and referred to James' current situation.

He said that the player had not expressed that he wanted to leave the club, but he also did not deny an offer from Turkish football, as the press in that country has been indicating, which links him to Besiktas.

“He hasn't told us anything until now, he has a contract and we treat him like a São Paulo player,” said the manager.

He added that if coach Carpini needs him for this Wednesday's duel, he will be able to count on him.

“If the coach wants to call him tomorrow (Wednesday) to play, it is his decision,” he added.

James' instability

James Rodríguez, with an extensive and successful career, has been in the eye of the hurricane on several occasions. His departure from Qatar and Greece did not occur on the best terms and the player is labeled as “problematic”.

For some reason, the relationship with his coaches almost always deteriorates and James loses weight in the teams where he plays, including the Colombian National Team. After a good spell at Porto, James arrived at Monaco in 2013. There he met the Italian Claudio Ranieri, who, at first, sent him to the substitute bench.

James Rodríguez in his presentation with Real Madrid.

After the World Cup in Brazil, he moved to Real Madrid, where his first season, under Carlo Ancelotti, was extraordinary. The problem is that the team did not win either the League or the Champions League, and that cost the Italian his job.

Rafa Benítez arrived with whom James never had a good relationship. There were two key episodes at that time: the first, the beginning of a streak of injuries, on September 8, 2015, he left a friendly between Colombia and Peru resentful.

Benítez was dismissed and his replacement came Zinedine Zidane and that was worse for the Colombian, because James was increasingly relegated.

In Bayern Munich, in the first season, with Ancelotti first and with Jupp Heynckes later, James performed and became Bundesliga champion. But Heynckes left and Croatian Niko Kovac was hired to replace him. The Colombian began to give ground.

With his arrival at Bayern Munich, James Rodríguez had a price of 50 million euros. See also James Rodríguez would already have a 'new love': this is all that is known

Kovac's request was the same as Ranieri's, the same as Benítez's: “James is doing well lately, but I am convinced that he can do more. He makes an effort in defense, but he can still help more and be more direct with the ball,” said the Croatian.

In the end, although Bayern wanted to buy him, James himself said that he did not feel comfortable and returned to Real Madrid.

When James arrived at Everton, he once again received the shelter of Ancelotti, but he again left and left him unprotected. The bad luck for James was that Rafa Benítez came into office again, and James knew that he was not going to have a chance. He then went to Qatar.

“I went to Qatar because at Everton, the coach didn't want me and I wasn't going to be left without being able to play. That year I had a couple of physical problems and the clubs that wanted me in Europe couldn't give me a salary,” he commented at the time. the Colombian.

In Greece it seemed that he had found his place, when it seemed that in Olympiacos he had achieved some peace, but from one moment to the next his departure was suddenly confirmed.

