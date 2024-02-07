Rumors are circulating again regarding possible job cuts in Tesla. The car company led by Elon Musk seems to be intent on reduce its workforce in the coming months: Bloomberg announced it, reporting how the top management of the US giant asked the company's managers to identify the positions considered essential.

Employees at risk

Translated: non-essential positions could be subject to layoffs or other cuts. Returning to the operation started by Tesla's top management, it seems that one was sent single line request for every job after semi-annual performance reviews for some employees were canceled.

Growth slows

Recall that at the end of last year Tesla mattered over 140,000 employees all over the world. Too many according to the company in light of the results that are arriving from the market: Musk is in fact convinced that Tesla's growth in the coming months it will slow downand the decision to reduce the workforce could be considered in line with the push to reduce costs amid the slowdown of the American giant.