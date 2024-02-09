James Rodriguez He lives a new novel in his sports career, now because of his future in the Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Colombian has not played since November 26 and his future remains unknown.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez receives a dart from Germany after controversy: 'Disappointing chapter'

The Colombian footballer has not been able to compete in 2024 due to a calf injury that he has suffered chronically, a situation that forced him to miss the call for the Brazilian Super Cup last weekend. Nor was it registered with the Sao Paulo in it Paulista Tournamentin which he has missed five games.

Photo: Twitter: @OGabrielSa

After several weeks of uncertainty about his absences with Sao Paulothe DT Thiago Carpini revealed the real reason why he disappeared from the campus.

“With each sequence, you come with chronic tendon and calf problems and you miss 3, 4 days of training. I think this has affected him a little, emotionally, and has made it difficult for him to return,” the coach said in an interview with TV Bandeirantes.

Read here: Teófilo Gutiérrez and his family are mourning the death of a very close loved one

The Brazilian strategist pointed out that it was not a matter of the Colombian's rebellion, but rather something purely physical. However, in Brazil They have criticized James Rodríguez in recent days for not traveling with the team to Belo Horizonte, where Sao Paulo became champion of the Super Cup after beating Palmeiras.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. See also All the players who have gone from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League: Havertz joins the list Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

“He didn't feel very comfortable being there, not even to speed up the recovery process. So we respect his decision. The conversation was very calm, it was not an act of rebellion, he is a guy who has zero problems with the club,” he said. Capini in defense of the cucuteño.

Days later, the coach brought to light another version of the James Rodríguez theme after the victory of the 'tricolor' club in the 3-0 victory against Agua Clara in the Paulista Tournament. The coach confirmed that the 32-year-old midfielder asked to leave the Sao Paulomaking official the version that 'Globoesporte' had published hours before the game.

Carpini He regretted that since his arrival to the technical direction he has not been able to coach James, and confessed that the decision was completely made by the Colombian.

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

“Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What hindered me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave). It is no longer my business,” said the Sao Paulo coach.

Also: Millonarios and Santa Fe, pending the renovation of El Campín: Mayor Galán gives the date

Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what he represents and represented for football. It would even be redundant on my part.”

However, he added: “Let's understand the processes. It was not a technical decision, it was not a club decision. “It was the athlete's own decision.”

James Rodríguez, in Sao Paulo. Photo: Instagram James Rodríguez, EFE

James' message on social networks

In the midst of the controversy surrounding its future, James Rodriguez He used his social networks to launch an enigmatic message in which he could give clues about his next step.

“Enjoy the journey, everything that is for you will find you,” wrote the man from Cucuta in a publication in which he left four photos with a particular 'look' with braids.

It is difficult to know what the next challenge will be. James Rodriguez and its message leaves more doubts than certainties. The outlook is not at all clear, with the closure of the Türkiye For now, its arrival at the Besiktas, who was very interested in their services, according to the press in that country.

From USA There would be a new suitor. It's about the club Royal Salt Lake, of the MLS. Unofficial versions, mainly from the journalist Gabriel Sá, They indicate that the footballer has already had conversations with the American club and with other teams.

He Royal Salt Lake is directed by Pablo Mastroeni, and has four Colombian players in its squad: Brayan Vera, Nelson Palacio, Andrés Gómez and Cristian Arango.

Photo: Sao Paulo Twitter

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO