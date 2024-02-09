Security | A young person threatened to come to school in Uusimaa with a gun

The police detained the student for the duration of the school day.

9.2. 21:36

Police caught a student who had threatened the school on Thursday in Itä-Uusimaa. With the arrest, the police say they wanted to ensure the safety of the educational institution and that the student who talked about the gun would not carry out his threat.

According to the police, the officers of the preventive action spoke to the arrested student already in January.

“The student had said that he was going to take the gun to school on Thursday, February 8. After the investigations, we estimate that this threat to the school in question must be responded to by arresting the underage student on the morning in question”, the crime commissioner Kaisamaria Holappa Itä-Uusimaa police department says in a press release.

The police praise the actions of the school's students in the case.

“The students acted exceptionally well in the situation when they told the school staff about the serious intentions they heard,” Holappa praises.

Of the pupil according to the police, he was detained during the school day, after which he was released.

According to the police, the parents of the arrested minor were informed about the measures and the time of release. The police say that they have also informed the social authorities about the matter.

“Every time there is a threat to the school, the police go to find out who made the threat and almost without exception they can find out. All threats are taken seriously,” says Holappa.