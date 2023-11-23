The Colombian National Team ended a glorious year and after beating Paraguay with a goal from Rafael Santos Borré (1-0)the team led by Néstor Lorenzo increased its undefeated record and remains among the teams classified for the 2026 World Cup by adding 12 points.

After the important match, James Rodríguez, one of Colombia’s figures in these World Cup qualifying matches and captain of the team, gave statements to the media in Assumption and the Colombian made clear the importance of winning, but also asked other experienced players like Falcao García, David Ospina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

“Respect is mutual for all the boys, from the youngest to the oldest. Here I come to add. There is still a need, outside there are people who have to be here, who add a lot, like Cuadrado, Falcao and David Ospina because they can help us a lot,” mentioned James Rodríguez, in an interview with Jaime Dinas.

It should be noted that Cuadrado was not called up for this double eliminatory date due to a physical problem in his Achilles tendon. Ospina is not having prominence and minutes in Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Falcao is recovering his football rhythm at Rayo Vallecano.

For now, Néstor Lorenzo has managed to manage the roster with players who were in a previous process like James, but given the low pace of competition from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Falcao and David Ospina, they have not been able to be taken into account again.

