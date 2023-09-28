James Rodriguez He was again a starter in Sao Paulo and left a good image. The Colombian midfielder played 65 minutes in his team’s 2-1 victory over Coritiba, in play corresponding to date 22 of the 2023 Brazilian Championship.

The midfielder played 65 minutes in which he scored a goal that was annulled by the VAR, he had flashes of his magic, and also from his feet the first goal of the game was born: from a free kick kicked by the ’19’, a rebound was left for the goal of Alan Franco, at minute 30.

Good match

James was applauded by the fans in el Morumbí, Well, his quality is undeniable and he showed it in some plays of the game.

At minute 45+5 Coritiba tied: the Algerian Islam Slimani He made it 1-1 and the result was equal. However, before the end of the first half, Sao Paulo regained the advantage.

There was a penalty at 45+8′ and this time they did not give James the opportunity to take it, as he has wasted two charges in previous games.

James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

‘Genius’

So, Luciano He scored 2-1 so that Sao Paulo could win, reach 31 points and escape the last places: now they are tenth.

‘He’s a genius,’ fans say on social media, reacting after the Colombian’s good game.

“He is a player who is more of a classic midfielder and plays very well. Maybe he doesn’t have depth and today he made deep moves, we are demanding it from him,” he said. Droval At the press conference.