The James Rodríguez of the 2024 Copa América is reminiscent of the one from 10 years ago, the one who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and who was instrumental in the team reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Today, at 32 years old, almost 33, the ’10’ is experiencing a second youth.

This is how James Rodríguez went from a controversial call-up to being the star of the Cup

It’s not just the footballers who have been involved in James’s great recovery, as many were questioning his presence in the national team four months ago. Why? Because he played very little in São Paulo and didn’t make much of a difference. He didn’t even travel to the final of the Brazilian Super Cup with the rest of his teammates.

With James, the coaching staff did some work and support to get him ready for the Cup. But not only physically, but mentally. And for this last point, psychologist Marcelo Roffé was fundamental, who returned to the National Team with Lorenzo, after having worked during the José Pékerman era.

According to a version released by journalist Tito Puccetti, James sought the help of a psychologist and a physiotherapist. This year he only played eight games with Sao Paulo, and since the new coach, Luis Zubeldía, arrived, only one: it was against Palmeiras, on April 29. The club reported that he had muscular problems.

Marcelo Roffé’s help to help James regain his confidence

Roffé has a special affection for James and even appears alongside the ’10’ in his social media photo. “James is extraordinarily humble, but he has been misinterpreted in some statements. I am very happy for him, because thanks to Néstor Lorenzo, who rescued him, he was happy again with the National Team and made people happy again,” said Roffé in an interview with El Colombiano. “The secret is to never believe it, to want to continue growing and breaking records,” he added.

When James completed his 100th game with the national team, Roffé left him a special message on social media: “Thank you for so much magic. And the best is yet to come.”

Sources from the Colombian Football Federation confirmed to EL TIEMPO that Lorenzo himself, the physical trainer Leandro Jorge and Roffé “travel constantly to visit the players they consider.” And, in James’ case, there is also a personal physiotherapist who looks after him.

Lorenzo knows how to take care of James. “He is a great player, there is not much to explain; he is happy in the team, with communion between the group and the players. He enjoys it, that’s all,” he said, when asked about the reasons for his extraordinary moment.

Colombia dreams of the final, and a ’10’ in top form in body and mind has a lot to do with that.

