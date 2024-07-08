Mexico City.- The Mexican delegation will have more than 100 athletes at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, to be held in 19 days, respectively.

This weekend, Mexican athletes Cecilia Tamayo-Garza and Alma Delia Cortés qualified for their first summer event following the reallocation of places in the ‘World Athletics’.

The representatives of our country will compete in the 100 and 5000 meter athletics events, respectively, thanks to their position in the world ranking.

Cecilia Tamayo will make her debut at the Olympic Games by finishing in 56th place, while Alma Cortés took 41st place with 1,197 and 1,159 points, exactly.

The classification of Mexican athletes by the path of the world ranking, the Mexican selective of Athletics will have 18 participants in Paris 2024.

Before the official announcement of the Olympic Games, the athletes qualified:

Paola Moran (400m), Tonatiu Lopez (800m), Alegna Gonzalez (Alejandra Ortega and Ilse Guerrero (20km walk), Citlali Christian and Margarita Hernandez (marathon), Ricardo Ortiz, Jose Luis Doctor and Noel Chama (20km walk), Ever Palma (mixed walk relay), Uriel Muñoz (shot put), Diego Del Real (hammer throw), Erick Portillo and Edgar Rivera (high jump).

The above-mentioned athletes will compete for the gold medal from August 1 to 11. The 20-kilometer race will be the first to be held.

