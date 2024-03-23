The Colombia selection had a challenge to match this Friday in the stadium London Olympicbeat the team of Spain and extended his undefeated record to 17 games, in the era of Nestor Lorenzo The team doesn't know what it's like to lose.

One of the key names in the victory of the Colombia selection In the international friendly of the Fifa date it is Cucuteño James Rodriguezwho was saved in the first half and came onto the field in the second half to change the match.

Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez Photo:EFE Share

The magic in his left foot was decisive in the national team's goal. The man from Cucuta, with the panorama in his head, got rid of his mark and launched a pass of more than 40 meters to Luis Diaz, who once again wasted talent with his dribbles and attended Daniel Muñoz, who, at the far post, took out a scissors to score the only goal of the game.

The defeat against Colombia left more doubts than certainties in the selection of Luis de la Fuente and the Spanish press pointed to one of the keys to the coffee triumph: James Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old footballer from Cucuta was the most praised after his match with the '10' of the Colombia selection and was the protagonist of articles in the main media in Spain.

He Ace Diary He described it like this: “Football belongs to footballers and there are some who, no matter how many years go by, do not lose their magic. James Rodríguez is one of them.”

For the aforementioned newspaper, the player Sao Paulo was the chip that changed the game: “The departure of the talented midfielder changed the game and tilted it towards a Colombia that was different after the break. He came out in these three actions, among others, and revolutionized with his left foot, what until that moment it was just a friendly up and down”.

And they added: “He asked for the ball, finished with venom and filtered the passes that gave Colombia back the fang it had lacked in the first 45 minutes.”

James Rodríguez, as goalkeeper before facing Spain in a friendly. Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

For its part, the newspaper Brand pointed out that James Rodriguez He left the doubts he left in Brazil behind and once again showed that he is a footballer to be taken into account.

“James Rodríguez arrived with little rhythm and criticism for his current status in São Paulo, that is why he was not a first baseman. The Colombian attitude changed with the arrival of Richard Ríos for Kevin Castaño and James Rodríguez, the '10' was the great revelation of the Spain vs. Colombia in London,” said the aforementioned media.

The Spanish media have two words in common when talking about James Rodriguez: “It was key.”

Daniel Muñoz (right) scored the winning goal against Spain. Photo:AFP Share

“A substitute, the now Sao Paulo footballer changed the game with his entry onto the field in the second half and was key to his team's victory,” Marca España concluded.

