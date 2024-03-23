New co-op action roguelike, Sworn, will be released on PC and consoles later this year, and it's running an open playtest next week.

Set in the world of “Arthurian legend”, Sworn sees you fight to reach Camelot via a “beautiful, hand-drawn world” that offers multiple biomes and up to four-player co-op so together, you can “combine strengths of characters and individual skills to overcome Arthur and his knights”.



SWORN | Announcement Trailer | Join the Closed Playtest!





Although the current playtest is closed, when that ends on 24th March, an open playtest will run from 25th to 31st March, inclusively.



“Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot in a dark retelling of the Arthurian legend that binds you and your companions in an oath to purge the corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table,” the Windwalk Games team – consisting of former Riot, Niantic, and Blizzard devs – teases. “Fuse your characters' strengths; master abilities and test thousands of builds in your quest to overthrow a grievous reign. Each run will be masked in glory and ignoble death.”

Sworn is coming to PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S later this year. It's being published by veteran UK publisher, Team17.