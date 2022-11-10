James Rodriguez He continues adding minutes, taking shape and reaching his best level at Olympiacos. Yesterday he did not score, but he did not clash in his team’s victory. James heads the list of the Colombian National Team for the friendly against Paraguay on November 19.

Olympiacos faced Levadiakos, at the Levadia Stadium, and James Rodríguez started, being one of the guides for his team to win 1-0 away.

The Colombian, who match after match draws praise from the Greek press, did not score or assist, but was important and even came close to converting a goal.

In fact, Olympiacos’s goal was born from a center by James, which was connected by Youssef el-Arabi, but saved by the rival goalkeeper who rebounded, Thanasis Androutsos appeared there to score the winning goal. So the incidence of the Colombian was key.

James had more preponderance in the game, as he had a tremendous left-footed shot, which went inside, but goalkeeper Matej Markovic avoided it with a spectacular save and sent the ball to the corner kick. James himself approached the goalkeeper to congratulate him on his intervention.

The Colombian midfielder played for 83 minutes and showed that his level is still on the rise. He already has two goals in seven matches in Greek football.

And before his good moment, the first official recognition arrived: he was voted the best player in Greece in October.

James Rodriguez, ‘the best’

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

After his two goals (both headers) in seven games, Rodríguez was chosen by Greek football fans as the best football player Of October.

In the vote, he obtained 53.35% support. More than double his closest rival, Brazilian Bernard of Panathinaikos.

“I think James has totally adapted to the philosophy of the team., which suits you perfectly. He quickly found his role and in recent games he has continuously participated in the goals either as a scorer or giving an assist, ”Vasilis Konstantopoulos, a journalist for the Nova Sports television channel, told EL TIEMPO.

Other colleagues of his also highlight James, but believe that he can still have a better level. “James Rodríguez is at a good level, not super, but good enough to make a difference in the Super League. He has goals, assists and is getting better and better, game by game, ”said Dim Christofidellis, a journalist for the Greek radio Sport24.

