Matchdays 3 and 4 of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 North American World Cup.

Argentina benefited the most, as it won its two games and has a perfect score in the standings. As usual, it stood out Lionel Messii, which was included in the Conmebol ideal eleven for dates 3 and 4.

The Uruguayan also stood out in the attack Dawn Nunezas well as the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho shone in both matches for his team.

Only one Colombian was included in the ideal team and was James Rodriguezwho had two good performances, especially in the match against Uruguay on date 3.

​

Against the Uruguayans James scored a great goal, and against Ecuador he also had an outstanding commitment.

The midfield is complemented by the Argentine Enzo Fernandez and the Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo.

In defense, Nahitán Nández (Uruguay), Wilker Ángel (Venezuela) were chosen; Piero Hincapié (Ecuador) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina). The best goalkeeper was the Venezuelan Rafael Romo.

SPORTS

More sports news