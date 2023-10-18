You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez.
vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO
James Rodriguez.
The Colombian player was a figure in the match against Uruguay.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Matchdays 3 and 4 of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 North American World Cup.
Argentina benefited the most, as it won its two games and has a perfect score in the standings. As usual, it stood out Lionel Messii, which was included in the Conmebol ideal eleven for dates 3 and 4.
The Uruguayan also stood out in the attack Dawn Nunezas well as the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho shone in both matches for his team.
Only one Colombian was included in the ideal team and was James Rodriguezwho had two good performances, especially in the match against Uruguay on date 3.
Against the Uruguayans James scored a great goal, and against Ecuador he also had an outstanding commitment.
The midfield is complemented by the Argentine Enzo Fernandez and the Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo.
In defense, Nahitán Nández (Uruguay), Wilker Ángel (Venezuela) were chosen; Piero Hincapié (Ecuador) and Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina). The best goalkeeper was the Venezuelan Rafael Romo.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #entered #ideal #eleven #Conmebol