Times of Israel: US warns Israel of risk of sparking war with Hezbollah

The US administration called on Israel to be careful in its attacks on the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. writes The Times of Israel.

As Washington clarified, the Israeli army’s response to the shelling could provoke a larger war. “The administration of US President Joe Biden is privately urging Israel not to launch a military campaign against Hezbollah,” the article said. American politicians warned the Israeli side of the risk of sparking a much larger war.

Earlier, Hezbollah, against the backdrop of an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, declared October 18 a “day of rage” against Israel. The movement held the United States responsible for the shelling of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, as well as “all crimes committed” by Israel.