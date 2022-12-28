The Bolivian Ministry of the Interior announced that it had issued an “arrest warrant” against the governor of Santa Cruz and opposition leader, Luis Fernando Camacho. The opposition and its supporters criticized the arrest and the Government classified it as a “police kidnapping.”

Santa Cruz is once again the focus of controversy in Bolivia. As announced by the Ministry of Government, the opposition leader and governor of the most populous region of the Latin American country, Luis Fernando Camacho, was detained by the Police.

“We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian Police complied with the arrest warrant against Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho,” Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo wrote on his social networks.

A brief statement in which the reasons for which the politician was arrested are not specified.

The version is far from that of the Government that classified the event as a “kidnapping” in “in an absolutely irregular police operation, and carried out in an unknown direction.”

In the note, the organization assures that the operation “was carried out in the streets surrounding” Camacho’s home when “he was returning after completing management activities.” At the same time, it assures that the whereabouts of the opponent are unknown and calls on the Bolivian President Luis Arce to take responsibility for his “physical security” and his life.

According to the EFE news agency, videos shared on social networks show that the vehicle in which the governor was traveling was stopped by at least two motorists who fired tear gas to force him to stop.

In this regard, congresswoman Paola Aguirre assured for the media ‘The reason’that Camacho was “intercepted by a vehicle with armed people who have shot against the mobility.”

The fact has already caused a stir among the opposition sector to the Bolivian government, especially in the ranks of the governor’s party, Creemos. Several parliamentarians and followers of the politician reached two airports in Santa Cruz to prevent Camacho’s transfer.

A crowd went to the Santa Cruz airport seeking to prevent the transfer of opposition member Luis Fernando Camacho. AFP – STRINGER

The figure of the governor is key in the Bolivian opposition. Camacho led the protests in Santa Cruz in 2019 in which alleged electoral fraud that favored former President Evo Morales was denounced. The opponent has been investigated for his role in what the ruling party has called a “coup” against him.

News in development…