Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez confesses: who was better, Daniela or Shannon?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

His followers asked him about his preference and he answered.

James Rodríguez is on vacation in Colombia and took advantage of his days off to, once again, establish contact with his followers on the Twich network.

See also  The four errors and the only success of America in its 1-1 draw against Puebla

This time the people who interacted with him put him against the wall with a question that even his mother, Pilar Rubio, had to help him answer.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, ‘with an outstretched hand’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool)

awkward question mark

They asked him about Who would he choose between Daniela Ospina, his ex-wife and with whom a daughter, Salomé, and his ex-girlfriend Shannon de Lima.

One of his friends tries to throw him a lifeline by saying that he was not obliged to respond, and Pilar Rubio managed to say that “at the time each one was important.”

James did not avoid the question and replied: “I love both of them very much, I have a very good relationship and I have a heart for many people.”

That was the moment.

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #confesses #Daniela #Shannon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Birds The priest asked if you wanted to, and at the same time huge birds began to mate - the Granholm couple created a unique farm where anything could happen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.