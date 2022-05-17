Birds The priest asked if you wanted to, and at the same time huge birds began to mate – the Granholm couple created a unique farm where anything could happen

Nurmijärvi has a unique farm where people will have a family party in the middle of a huge ostrich birding.

In front The beautiful field landscape with barns and stables that opens up is traditionally Finnish. Then the eye hits huge, prehistoric-looking birds grazing in the pastures.

They are Sirpa and Janne Granholmin ostrich. The couple has been running an ostrich farm called Ketola Farm in Rajamäki, Nurmijärvi, for thirty years.

There are now about 50 ostriches on the farm, but the number will increase soon. The first chicks of the year are expected to hatch within a few weeks. If all goes well, there will be a total of about a hundred chicks this year.

The neck of the ostrich is silky soft. Janne Granholm rattles an adult ostrich.

In front of us there is a group of about five ostriches in the enclosure. When the host Janne Granholm whistles, a flock of ostriches comes to the scene to queue up for rattles and remarks.

The hostess of the farm, Sirpa Granholm, first warns us visitors not to get too close.

“By this time of year, hormones are swirling and males may be defending their girls.”

Adult ostriches are placed in different groups in their own enclosures, as not all males get along with each other.

Some of the farm’s largest ostrich males weigh up to 180 pounds, according to Granholm’s estimates, and their legs are extremely muscular.

“The ostrich kicks forward and the kick can come with a force of about 300–400 kilos. At worst, it can even be fatal, ”says Sirpa Granholm.

However, the ostriches seem to be quick to accept us, and we get to make a closer acquaintance with the giant birds.

Ostriches are distantly related to dinosaurs.

Suddenly one of the ostrich mothers decides to offer a little entertainment to the public. Cleverly, it grabs the beanie of the host with its beak and throws it inside the fence. Granholm climbs after him.

“Well, then you managed to get me to this side, though,” he laughs and puts a little sandy beanie back on his head.

The ostrich is the largest and fastest bird on land in the world. It can run at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour. The ostrich in the picture steals the beanie from Janne Granholm.

Life could have been very different if Granholm hadn’t been a boldly throwing variety. Back in the early 1990s, Sirpa Granholm worked in international business and Janne Granholm in IT. However, they needed change.

“We wanted to calm life down and break free from the squirrel wheel. We bought this space at the beginning as an apartment for ourselves, but there was quite a lot of building space here and we started to think of alternatives, ”says Sirpa Granholm.

According to Sirpa Granholm, there was an ostrich boom in the world at that time.

“It was said‘ buy a pair of ostriches today and you’re a millionaire tomorrow ’. Well, we both have an agricultural background, so we knew it wasn’t going to happen that way. But eggs were bought. ”

Almost all parts of the ostrich are utilized. The farm has its own slaughterhouse so that the animals are not stressed during transport. The meat is sold from the farm directly to customers.

The first experiment failed because the chicks did not hatch. Granholm decided to head to South Africa for a study trip. However, the lessons learned from there had to be applied to suit Finnish conditions.

The climate in South Africa, for example, is very different from Finland. At these latitudes, ostriches must be kept indoors and suitable local food must be found to replace the alpha alpha, the South African maize and pea plant.

Although the possibilities of ostrich production were talked about in the world, the establishment of an ostrich farm in Finland was not commonplace. Indeed, Granholm often encountered skeptical comments about his plan.

“Yes, we were considered village crazy! And many said this wasn’t going to work out, that this was just silly. However, relatives and family were more positive. ”

The farm was opened in 1995 in a smaller form. Granholm gained a reputation as an ostrich farmer and began training other Finns who were enthusiastic about the ostrich business.

Running an ostrich farm is sometimes tough, but the Granholms are happy with the life change they made in the 1990s. Work is social and has the freedom to influence the workload.

In place of Dust whips made from ostrich insulin, ostrich eggs and meat, and products made from birdskins are sold. Over the years, tourism-related services have come to the side of ostrich production. Today, the Ketola farm has accommodation, a bespoke restaurant, a summer café and a banquet hall.

About 20 years ago, Granholm invented ostrich safaris. The idea was born on the way to Sweden.

“The army depot was selling old equipment, and I thought there might be something nice out there for such a safari job. And that’s where the Swedish Army’s 1970s off-road vehicle was found, ”says Sirpa Granholm.

The old Army SUV is open on the site and guests can access the ostriches from the fences.

Safaris tour the space to explore the birds. One could imagine the birds weaning off a big SUV, but running after us eagerly.

When the car stops, they reach curiously across the fence to watch the passengers. One of the ostriches even gets excited to show a playing dance in which it showcases its beautiful wings.

Safari is also a good opportunity to ask a question that many people have been wondering: how does a bird living in the African deserts and savannas survive in the Finnish winter?

“This is asked terribly often. I always answer that here they live like in a five star hotel. Food is served twice a day and sheets are changed and everything, ”Sirpa Granholm throws.

Ostriches reportedly like snow, but the slippery weather is awkward. An ostrich can easily injure itself if it falls.

The shell of the ostrich egg is thick and resembles porcelain. One ostrich egg is equivalent to about 25 eggs and can be used in the same way as an egg. Admittedly, cooking an ostrich egg may not be worth it, as it can take up to two hours.

Three a decade with ostriches has taught me a lot.

For example, it’s always a good idea to have extra glasses. Like a beanie, they are obviously a fun prey for birds, and the glasses don’t always survive intact when handling birds.

Ostriches are also not to be underestimated.

“It’s always claimed that an ostrich is one of the dumbest animals in the world because it has such a small brain. But that is not the case, ”says Sirpa Granholm.

When hatched, ostrich chicks are about the size of a chicken, but they grow quickly. In one year, they have already grown to 100-pound adults.

Ostriches are playful and often come up with fun jokes for their master. For example, if Janne Granholm is repairing fences with a toolbox, you have to be vigilant.

“It has 25 helpers plucking stuff. The elders take the stuff, let it somewhere, and grab it again before I have time to take it. Or someone else grabs it. They are just like brats on a school trip who have stolen someone’s law and are throwing it at each other, ”Janne Granholm describes.

He says ostriches also know quite well if they have done something wrong.

“We had one male, for example, who drove the young birds away while they were eating. I lifted my finger to ‘Listen now’ and it immediately went inside. From there, it constantly peeks out the door that ‘can come, can come’, ”says Janne Granholm.

There are exciting times ahead for the farm as the first chicks hatch soon. According to Sirpa Granholm, these are the best moments in running an ostrich farm.

Ostriches can provide comic twists for family celebrations such as weddings. Inaugurations often take place in a gazebo with one of the ostrich enclosures visible behind it.

“There they are like wedding guests, but sometimes they have a bit of a bad habit. When the priest asks ‘do you want to’, they are mating in the background, ”laughs Janne Granholm.

Once upon a time, ostriches also evoked hilarity when they got excited about music.

“There was a wedding here with an orchestra playing rock-winning music. Our ostriches really liked this! They were there in line listening, ”Sirpa Granholm recalls.

Read more: The neighbor was startled at the construction site: Are birds being bricked out of the wall of an apartment building in Tapanila?

Read more: “It was necessary to see closer” – Pirjo Virta was already leaving the Camping Area, when suddenly the wonderful rarity of the bird world appeared

Read more: Valtteri Aaltonen’s yard was black about “killer ethans” – Then he came up with a clever way to destroy three ducks.