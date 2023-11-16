The two goals from the striker Liverpool Luis Diaz They gave Colombia a 2-1 victory over Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Díaz, in the second half, stood out, because in the first he had the opportunity to score several times.

James Rodriguez He was another of the figures of the commitment.

The match. “We played a good game. In the last 15 days he has had a bad time. “The whole group is happy, because it is a group of brothers.”

What’s coming “On Tuesday we have another game and we have to win. With this heat, puff, it will be a war, but we had days to recover.”

The match. “It won’t be easy, but we have to go fight, go for the three points, but first we have to rest.”