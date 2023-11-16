You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Diniz, coach of Brazil. And James Rodríguez.
Fernando Diniz, coach of Brazil. And James Rodríguez.
The midfielder spoke of the 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The two goals from the striker Liverpool Luis Diaz They gave Colombia a 2-1 victory over Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.
Díaz, in the second half, stood out, because in the first he had the opportunity to score several times.
(Luis Díaz scores an emotional double and Colombia wins against Brazil: see the goals, video)(Colombia defeated Brazil on a magical night by Luis Díaz)
Category
James Rodriguez He was another of the figures of the commitment.
The match. “We played a good game. In the last 15 days he has had a bad time. “The whole group is happy, because it is a group of brothers.”
What’s coming “On Tuesday we have another game and we have to win. With this heat, puff, it will be a war, but we had days to recover.”
The match. “It won’t be easy, but we have to go fight, go for the three points, but first we have to rest.”
THANK YOU for inspiring us with your resilience Lucho! 💪🏼
✍️ Life makes you strong and brave: Luis Díaz 🇨🇴
📝 In #Colombia There are more good people than people who want to do evil: James Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/3o3szOvshW
— Wendy Loraine (@wlperaltac) November 17, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #clear #direct #Colombias #victory #war