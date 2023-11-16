The Government of Nicolás Maduro described as “cynical” the statements of the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who asked for “decency and respect” from several Latin American countries critical of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, including Venezuela. Herzog also called on the presidents of Chile, Colombia, Venezuela and Bolivia to moderate their criticism of him and asked that Latin America openly condemn the October 7 attacks.

Latin American claims in favor of the Palestinian cause have reached the ears of Tel-Aviv leaders. The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, was emphatic in referring to “all Spanish-speaking countries” to convey his rejection of the decision of governments such as that of Bolivia, which cut its diplomatic relations with Israel on November 3, or Chile, which, together with Colombiacalled their ambassadors in Tel-Aviv for consultations at the end of October.

“I believe that the leaders of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and others who have criticized us should show some decency and respect and take the hostage claim to world leaders, putting pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hamas,” said Herzog, who warned the countries of the region that “they could be next,” referring to a possible rise in the ‘terrorist’ threat in Latin America.

On the other hand, Herzog boasted of knowing about “Iran’s presence in the region”, which he regretted and called for unity in the bloc to “fight together” against “the terror machine” that Tehran would represent.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog before giving a speech in the Swiss city of Basel, August 29, 2022. © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

In the past, Different Israeli government agencies have criticized the position of these Latin American countries in relation to the conflict in the Palestinian territories.stating that Venezuela would be allied with Iran in “supporting Hamas terrorism” and warning Colombia and Chile not to align themselves with Caracas’ position, this was mentioned in a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the beginning of November.

Venezuela criticizes Herzog’s “cynical statements”

The Venezuelan response to the calls of the president of Israel was immediate. Through a statement open to the public, the Government headed by Nicolás Maduro expressed “its repudiation” of Herzog’s “cynical statements” and described Tel-Aviv’s actions in the Gaza Strip as “genocide.”

“The acts of the Israeli State far exceed the limit of decency and respect, and are classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, which sooner or later will be judged under international law,” stated the statement published on social networks. of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil.

#Release Venezuela expresses its repudiation of the cynical statements of the President of Israel, who shamelessly criticizes the dignified position assumed by Latin American countries regarding the genocide that his country applies to the noble Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/WLSYHO9Fjo — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 16, 2023



Beyond the requests for a total ceasefire, the Venezuelan Government also mentioned that they will continue to “promote actions” within the United Nations to promote resolutions of the organization that provide ways for the creation of a Palestinian State.

In addition to Maduro, Gustavo Petro, Colombian president; Gabriel Boric, Chilean head of state, and Luis Arce, Bolivian president, have been some of the most critical voices in the area with Israel’s actions on the Palestinian territories and have made multiple calls for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Tense relations between Israel and the Latin American left bloc

After 41 days of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has already left more than 11,500 dead in the Gaza Strip, the axes of the Latin American left have not been indifferent to the situation.

The Colombian head of state, Gustavo Petro, is, perhaps, the most active in condemning Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza, in addition to showing his rejection of Tel-Aviv’s blockade of the enclave. In addition, the leftist was involved in a clash with the Israeli ambassador in Bogotá, Gali Dagan, and threatened to “suspend” diplomatic relations with Israel.

If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia is not insulted. I call on Latin America to show real solidarity with Colombia. And if he is not capable, it will be the development of history that will say the last… https://t.co/WpafrsWkC2 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 15, 2023



“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia is not insulted,” the president wrote on his X profile, formerly Twitter, on October 15.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has unleashed an intense humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, has the international spotlight on it, and Latin America, despite its geographical remoteness, has not been left behind in expressing its opinions on the matter.

With EFE, Reuters and local media