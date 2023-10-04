There are bikes that don’t need to be studied that much to get lost in the back of your head. Just one glance is enough to send the fateful arrow from Cupid’s bow that will get us into trouble with bills to pay, bills, various rents. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 falls into this category, which, moreover, on the threshold of Christmas which is already looming on the horizon, presents itself in a renewed guise. LThe first news is that the range is also being enriched with the introduction of the new and more accessible 1200 X and 1200 XE, updated with new technical specifications.

Under the tank remains the renowned 1,200 cc Triumph Bonneville twin engine with a full-bodied and torque-rich delivery, which together with the 21-inch front wheel satisfies even the most demanding off-road palates. The 1200 The saddle height is 820 mm, but can be reduced to 795 mm with the low saddle available as an Original Accessory, the cycling set up is refined ad hoc and the maintenance intervals are every 16,000 km. The sophisticated Scrambler 1200

“Designed for the adventurous rider on both road and off-road, the new Scrambler 1200 “The Scrambler 1200 Scrambler 1200 XC”.

The 2024 models have also been precisely tuned to deliver the perfect balance of power and torque delivery for both on- and off-road driving. Maximum power now arrives slightly earlier in the rev range, reaching 90 HP at 7,000 rpm, with maximum torque of 110 Nm achieved at 4,250 rpm. The unmistakable high-performance dual exhaust is completed by brushed stainless steel silencers, which give the typical deep and engaging sound.

Both variants share the same tubular steel frame dedicated to the Scrambler range, as well as stainless steel tangential spoke wheels and lightweight, durable aluminum rims. The two models have fundamental ergonomic differences, including different handlebar designs, given that that of the XE is 65 mm wider than the X, guaranteeing greater control even in the most demanding off-road. Adjustable risers allow you to change the position of the handlebars and the XE also features a removable spacer, for 10mm of height adjustment. Still sticking to ergonomics, the XE also boasts adjustable foot controls to suit a variety of riding styles and any specific boots.

The Scrambler 1200 are equipped with a high-quality die-cast aluminum double-sided swingarm. At 579mm, the XE has a 32mm longer swingarm and longer wheelbase than the agile and responsive. Both bikes are also equipped ex factory with dedicated Metzeler tyres. The X benefits from the dual purpose Karoo Street transverse, focused primarily on the road, while the For those looking for even more extreme offroad capabilities, Triumph recommends the Michelin Anakee Wild.

The Scrambler 1200 Both models will be on sale starting from January 2024, but they can already be configured and ordered in the brand’s dealerships.