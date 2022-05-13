In the midst of the immense wave of messages that the death of Freddy Rincón unleashed on April 13, the silence James Rodríguez, the current ’10’ of the tricolor team, surprised his own and others.

Since Rincón entered the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali at dawn on Monday, April 11, after suffering a serious traffic accident, most of the players of the Colombian National Team sent their messages of support to the family of the former soccer player. Almost everyone except James.

Although it is difficult to establish with certainty the reasons for James’s silence regarding Rincón’s death, It is not a secret that the “Colossus of Buenaventura” strongly criticized the Cucuteño midfielder in his spaces as a panelist.

Regarding a statement by Rodríguez, in which he allegedly claimed to be the best player in the country’s history, Rincón told a Peruvian media outlet: “James seems like a good player to me, but he needs more sacrifice, a series of things to call him crack. People have their concepts, mine is that”.

“I have nothing to discuss with him, I don’t know him, I’m not his friend. He has his concept, he was asked a question when he called an influencer, who seems to me half without head and tail, but everyone does what they want with their lives. They asked him who was the best Colombian player in history and he said that he, I respect the ego of each one and I have nothing to say, if he believes he is the best footballer of all time, he is respected ”, Rincón added at the time.

Now, exactly one month after the death of the man who scored Colombia’s indelible goal against Germany in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, James Rodríguez referred to Rincón. And he did it, precisely, thanks to the goal in that historic 1-1.

‘Rest in peace’

In one of his broadcasts on ‘Twitch’ this week, Rodríguez was asked about “the best goal in the history of the Colombian National Team”.

“Some say Yerry Mina’s against England”James commented at the entrance.

Then, the few words about the late ’19’: “Others say that Freddy Rincón’s, may he rest in peace”.

“And others than mine against Uruguay. Everyone can say what they want”, concluded the still Qatari Al Rayyan player.

